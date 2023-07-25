Key Issues

Bangladesh Awami Matsyajibi League Organizing Secretary ABM Rosul Siddique Ripon died at a city hospital in the morning.

He was 55.

Siddique left behind his wife, a daughter and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death, a press release of Awami League said.

In a message of condolence, Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Ripon.

The AL general secretary prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha