Awareness to reduce patients suffer from hypertension stressed

Creating awareness among the public in general can be the crucial means of reducing patients suffering from hypertension as its prevalence is rising alarmingly. Simultaneously, checking high blood pressure and uncontrolled diabetics is also important for substantial and sustainable reduction of mortality and morbidity caused by hypertension. Number of various non-communicable diseases (NCD), including cardiac ailments and stroke, is increasing sharply as reckless life-style and food habits are largely responsible for the diseases. Ehsanul Amin Emon said they have registered 37,323 patients suffering from hypertension after screening 1,22,805 suspected ones in 25 upazilas of Rajshahi, Pabna and Sirajganj districts till December, 2023 since March of the same year. He, however, said many of the registered patients are now reporting controlled blood pressure during their most recent visits across 25 Upazila Health Complexes (UHCs). Emon, who is working as the divisional programme officer of Bangl adesh Hypertension Control Initiative belonging to National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh (NHFB), mentioned hypertension is one of the three major causes of mortality and morbidity in Bangladesh. One in every five adults is seen suffering from hypertension. Ehsanul Emon, viewed hypertension, diabetes, obesity, having unhealthy diets alongside consumption of tobacco products are blamed for the alarming rise of the disease. Some other factors include lack of exercise as well as habit of eating fast food, taking soft drinks or various drugs and drinking alcohol as largely responsible for heart ailments. He, however, said modification of life-style, proper control of blood glucose and hypertension and treatment of lipid disorders can help manage the risk factors of heart attack. High blood pressure is known as "the silent killer" as it remains without symptoms in most individuals. On behalf of its 'Resolve to Save Lives: Hypertension Control Programme', NHFB has been conducting the hypertension screening and registration activities supported by the Global Health Advocacy Incubator's (GHAI). The hypertension control programme has been making significant strides to reduce the prevalence of this disease by ensuring treatment and anti- hypertensive medicines for the people at the grassroots level, where it is most needed. Dr Shamim Jubayer, Programme Manager of Hypertension Control Program, said their programme has been playing an important role in the treatment of patients suffering from hypertension. He said large numbers of marginalized people will benefit from this programme if uninterrupted supply of anti-hypertensive medicines can be ensured in UHCs. Dr Jubayer said the government has recently taken a decision to include the medicines for hypertension and diabetes in the drug list of community clinics (CC) to ensure primary health care at the door steps of common people in rural areas. CC can be the crucial means of supplying anti-hypertensive drugs among the patients concerned at the grassroots level. Besides, the government's budget in this sector needs to be increased to ensure an uninterrupted supply of medicines. GHAI Bangladesh Country Lead Ruhul Quddus said one in every four adults in Bangladesh suffers from hypertension. It is a matter of concern that in recent times, the prevalence of heart disease is being observed among the youth of the country. Referring to the World Health Organisation, he said 1.28 billion people suffer from high blood pressure worldwide and two-third of them live in low- and middle-income countries, including Bangladesh. Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha