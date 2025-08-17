Bagamati Province Introduces Free Insurance Scheme for Journalists



Bhaktapur: The Health Ministry of the Bagmati Province Government has unveiled a new initiative providing a free insurance facility for journalists across the province’s 13 districts. This announcement was made by Province Health Minister Kiran Thapa during a media briefing held in Bhaktapur.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Thapa emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing health issues faced by journalists. The insurance scheme, which will be fully funded by the provincial government, aims to support journalists by covering their insurance premiums. Minister Thapa highlighted that the process will be streamlined to ensure transparency and user-friendliness, focusing on digital accessibility to facilitate easier access for journalists.





The Ministry has allocated Rs 2 million for the program’s implementation in the current fiscal year. Minister Thapa also shared plans for additional health-related initiatives, including campaigns such as “My Health, My Responsibility, One Hour for Myself,” “One District, One Healthy City,” and “One Local Level, One Model Health Institution,” which underline the government’s health sector priorities.

