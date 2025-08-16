Shree Krishna Janmashtami Celebrations Across the Nation



Kathmandu: Shree Krishna Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna, is being celebrated by Hindus throughout the country today with devotion and veneration amidst a variety of programmes.

According to National News Agency Nepal, scriptures detail that Lord Shree Krishna was born at midnight on the Bhadrakrishna Ashtami day as per the lunar calendar during the Dwapar era. Lord Krishna is revered as an incarnation of Lord Bishnu, who is considered the protector of humanity from evil, injustice, and devilish forces. He is also viewed as the proponent of the three principles of Gyanayog, Karmayog, and Bhaktiyog.

Shree Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated to honor the good deeds of Lord Krishna for a happy and prosperous life. The legend narrates that Lord Krishna was born to Basudev and Devaki, who were imprisoned by Kansha in Mathura. He guided humanity on the path of knowledge, truth, and immortality.

Lord Krishna is also affectionately known as “Gopal” for his dedicated service to cows as a herder, and “Manmoh

an” for the enchanting melodies he played on his flute. Devotees are flocking to temples of Lord Krishna, including the famed Shree Krishna Temple of Mangal Bazaar in Lalitpur, Nawatandham in Kageswori Manohara-8, Gothatar, Nepal International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISCON) office premises, Budhanilakantha, and Pashupathinath Temple.

The renowned and artistic Shree Krishna Temple in Mangal Bazaar, constructed from stone, was built by the then King of Patan, Siddhi Narsingh Malla. Various religious organizations and institutions are celebrating the birth anniversary by organizing colorful processions featuring idols of Lord Krishna and decorative portraits. Devotees engage in night-long activities that include chanting prayers, singing devotional songs, dancing, and lighting oil-fed lamps.