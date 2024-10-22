Bagmati Chief Minister Lama assures of free health for citizens



Chief Minister of Bagmati Province, Bahadur Singh Lama, has said the government is working on a plan to ensure free healthcare facilities to citizens.

In his address to an annual review of the Health Directorate under the Health Ministry, Bagmati Province today, the Chief Minister urged authorities concerned to focus on educating citizens about the prevention of illness first.

He stressed the need to consume only health-tested food from the market, avoid substandard options, and maintain a balanced lifestyle to promote overall health. He promised to implement programmes aiming to encourage citizens to pursue a healthy life.

Health Minister Kiran Thapa Magar claimed a significant improvement in the health sector with the implementation of federalism in the country.

Forest and Environment Minister Krishna Prasad Silwal urged health professionals to prioritise the health improvement of patients.

Source: National News Agency Nepal