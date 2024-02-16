Balkumari incident probe committee submits report

Kathmandu: A committee formed by the government to probe the Balkumari incident has submitted its report to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha on Friday. Receiving the report, DPM Shrestha pledged to implement the findings that the committee drew after hard work. Two youths, Birendra Shah of Chaurpati, Achham and Sujan Rawat of Mahabu, Dailekh, were killed in protest at Balkumari, Lalitpur on December 29, 2023. The protest had erupted between the foreign job aspirants and security persons in course of filling forms at the EPS Korea Branch Office, Balkumari. The Council of Ministers then formed a three-member investigation panel coordinated by former Justice of High Court Shekhar Prasad Poudel on January 1 this year. The committee was tasked to probe the incident and furnish recommendations. It sprung into action since January 5 and submitted its report on the 44th day. The press statement issued here by committee chair Poudel stated that the investigation team inspe cted the incident site, recorded statements of altogether 16 persons including eye witnesses, families of victims, media persons, injured persons, specialist doctors and those related to the incident. In addition, statements were taken from security personnel and others, read the press statement. The report was prepared after collecting reports from the EPS Korea Branch at Balkumari, District Administration Office, Lalitpur, District Police Office, Lalitpur Armed Police Force, 21 number battalion and National Investigation District Office in Lalitpur, it was shared. While preparing report, the committee thoroughly studied and analyzed the post-mortem report of the deceased and information obtained in emails besides probing the footages of CCTV of the Nepal Police and those available in and around the incident site. Source: National News Agency RSS