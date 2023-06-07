Games, sports

The inter union and upazila phase of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for boys U-17 and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib for girls U-17 National Gold Cup Football tournaments inaugurated today (Wednesday) at Munshiganj district stadium in Munshiganj.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, formally inaugurated the national wide tournament as the chief guest, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports with the cooperation of the Department of Sports.

Advocate Mrinal Kanti Das, MP, Youth and Sports Secretary Dr Mohiuddin Ahmed and Director of Sports Department Muhammad Noore Alam Siddiqui were present as the special guests.

Munshiganj district deputy commissioner Kazi Nahid Rasul presided over the opening ceremony.

The State Minister said, "Like other countries in the world, Bangladesh also has great enthusiasm for the game of football. Football games are held in this country along with festivals. We have been working under the direction of the Ministry of Youth and Sports to develop the game of football and create world-class footballers."

Organizing advanced training and competitions at various levels. The number of football tournaments is being gradually increased at different levels in the country, he added.

He said that better training is given to the talented footballers in the country and abroad came out from this tournament. Earlier, four talented footballers from past tournaments have been given advanced training at Gama Club in Brazil.

Russel said an initiative also has been taken this time to the selected boys and girls footballers from this tournament sending them Brazil or Europe to provide higher training.

The Bangabandhu and National Gold Cup Football Tournaments have been organized to develop the talent of teenagers in the country's sports fields and football games.

On first day of the tournament, Munshiganj Pouroshoba girls' team beat Tongibari Upazila by 4-0 goals.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha