Bangladesh A draw four-day series with Pakistan Shaheens

The second four-day game of the Bangladesh A and Pakistan Shaheens (Pakistan A) ended in a draw today at Islamabad Club Ground.

The first game was also drawn after largely dominated by the Shaheens. Thereby, the series finally ended in a 0-0 draw.

However, rain played a huge part in deciding the second four-day game with first two days being washed out completely.

Bangladesh A declared the first innings on 404-9, after resuming the Day 3 on 346-6. Jaker Ali Anik top-scored the side with an epic 172 while Saif Hassan made 111.

Pakistan Shaheens reached 281-4 before the bails were drawn for the final day of the game. Opener Ali Zaryab made 117 before being retired out while Sharoon Siraj scored 53 not out.

The two teams now will play a three-match one-day series with the first one kicking off on August 26.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha