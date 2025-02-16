Bangladesh and Bhutan Optimistic About Preferential Trade Agreement Potentials



Dhaka: Bangladesh and Bhutan have expressed optimism that they would be able to maximize the potential of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) signed between the two neighbors.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, this sentiment was shared when Bhutanese Ambassador to Bangladesh, Rinchen Kuentsyl, made a farewell call on Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin at the State Guest House Padma. During the meeting, both sides discussed various aspects of the Bangladesh-Bhutan bilateral relations.





They also talked about opportunities regarding the signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation for establishing a Bhutanese Special Economic Zone in Kurigram. The Foreign Secretary noted that Bhutan holds a special place in the hearts of Bangladeshis, as Bhutan was the first country to recognize Bangladesh.





Over the years, the relations between the two countries have deepened, expanding cooperation in trade, commerce, power, education, cultural exchange, and people-to-people contacts. However, Foreign Secretary Jashim mentioned that there remains significant potential to further enhance cooperation between the two countries.





The Bhutanese Ambassador reaffirmed Bhutan’s commitment to further strengthening ties with Bangladesh based on goodwill and mutual interests. Both sides also agreed that Bangladesh and Bhutan have numerous opportunities to explore under the aegis of regional cooperation, especially through SAARC and BIMSTEC.





Later, the foreign minister hosted a farewell luncheon in honor of the outgoing envoy.

