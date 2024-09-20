Bangladesh in trouble after record 17-wicket day in Chennai

A reckless batting display put Bangladesh in a

troublesome situation in the two-match series opening Test against India at M

Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today.

A total of 17 wickets fell, including 14 wickets by fast bowlers in Chennai

on Day 2, the most in a day’s play in India since 2006.

Amid the tumbling of record number wickets, India established its full

domination, extending its lead to 308 at stumps.

India which was bowled out for 376, took 227-run first innings lead by

wrapping up Bangladesh for just 149. Thereafter they reached 81-3 when the

bails were drawn for Day 2 with Shubhman Gill batting on 33 and Rishab Pant

on 12.

Resuming the day at 339-6, India were able to add just 37 runs before being

all out with Hasan Mahmud claiming 5-83, his consecutive second five-for in

Test cricket. That made him the first Bangladeshi pacer to take a five-wicket

on Indian soil.

His fellow pacer Taskin Ahmed, who couldn’t take any wicket on first day

hastened Indian downfall on Day 2 morning se

ssion by taking three wickets.

Taskin started the party with the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja, who failed to

add any run on his overnight 86. The lanky fast bowler finally finished with

3-55.

Ravichandran Ashwin added 11 runs to his overnight total to be out on 113.

Hasan Mahmud, however, removed Jasprit Bumrah to wrap up Indian innings and

completed his second straight five-for as the only second Bangladeshi bowler.

But the Indian bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah came up with fire to dismantle

Bangladesh batting line up in little over two sessions. Bumrah led the charge

with 4-50 while Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Jadeja took two wickets

apiece.

Bumrah broke through in the first over of Bangladesh innings, rattling the

stump of opener Shadman Islam for 2.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto played with positive intent but Akash Deep

swung the ball in both ways to trouble the batters.

He got the reward for his fine swing bowling display by getting rid of Zakir

Hasan (3) and Mominul Haque for naught. Bo

th of the batters were clean

bowled, failing to deal with the swing and pace properly.

Siraj dismissed Shanto for 20 before Bumrah got the prized scalp of Mushfiqur

Rahim for 8.

Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das made brief resistance, giving Bangladesh a hope

as the balls got softer and wicket became easier to bat on.

However, both of the batters played reckless shot to leave Bangladesh in

tricky situation.

Shakib made team-best 32 while Liton was out on 22.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz looked set to guide the lower order astutely but the

Indian bowlers kept running in hard to leave Bangladesh at bay.

Jadeja took care of the lower order while Bumrah finished the things off as

Bangladesh were bowled out before touching 150-run mark.

India could enforce follow-on but they decided against this and came back to

bat to bat out Bangladesh of the game.

Taskin Ahmed earned a breakthrough for the side, having dismissed Indian

captain Rohit Sharma for 5 in the third over before Nahid Rana got rid of

Yashasvi Jaiswal

for 10.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz then took the wicket of Virat Kohli after he made 17 but

Gill helped the side take the lead past 300 on an increasingly deteriorating

pitch.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha