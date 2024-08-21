Bangladesh opt to bowl first in 1st Test against Pakistan

Bangladesh Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto put

Pakistan into bat first after winning the toss in two-match series opening

Test at Rawalpindi today.

The first day game was delayed by four hours due to the wet outfield.

A total of 48 overs will be held on Day 1, the match officials decided.

“The wicket has moisture, so will help our seam bowlers. We have a very good

combination with seam bowlers and allrounders, we had a very good

preparation,” Shanto said, explaining his decision to bowl first.

“It is very important how we play this Test match. I’m very lucky and very

thankful to our cricket board, I’m enjoying the captaincy. We have six

batters, two allrounders and three seamers.”

Pakistan Captain Shan Masood said he would also bowl first if he won the

toss.

Line ups:

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul

Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz,

Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayu

b, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud

Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah,

Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Ali.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha