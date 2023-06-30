General

Motivated Bangladesh are prepared to face superior Kuwait in the first semifinal match of Bangabandhu SAFF Championship scheduled to be held tomorrow (Saturday) at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, India.

Private satellite channel T-sports will telecast the match live that kicks off at 4 pm (BST).

Undoubtedly Kuwait is a strong team than Bangladesh, but Jamal Bhuyan and Co. have the confidence of reaching final of the championship following the results of group matches that boosted the confidence of booters before the crucial match. Even though Kuwait is ahead in strength in contrast, Bangladesh will go to the field fight till the last whistle with an eye on the final.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference held today (Friday), Bangladesh skipper Jamal Bhuyan said: "We know that this tournament and this semi-final is still in our own hands. People of Bangladesh who support football, expect to see the team in the final. InshaAllah if we can get a positive result, then football hype will increase. We know Bangladeshi people follow football and we have to keep an eye on that too."

Referring to Kuwait as a strong opponent, Jamal said, "We know that Kuwait is a very good and strong team. They are playing the semi-finals as the best of the other group, but we have confidence as we have some players who know how to compete in the match how to create pressure on the opponents. So, we are ready for this semi-final. We are physically a bit tired, but mentally we are 100 percent prepared for the semifinal."

The Bangladesh captain also wants to focus more on himself in the semi-finals.

"We have to play our own game. We have to look after ourselves. How to score goals, how to attack and how to defend the opponent - we have to keep an eye on these. So, I would say we have to look at ourselves first, otherwise the match may become difficult for us," he added.

The midfielder said in the team meeting that they would discuss about this match and would definitely find a way to reach the finals because they are not only participating, but also want to do something good in the championship. The people of the country would watch this match and the Bangladesh captain is well aware about his job and wants to do well and have confidence of doing well in this semifinal.

Although the Javier Cabrera's men have confidence to win the semi-final, but not too much confident. In this context, Jamal said although they have good confidence before the semi-finals, but overconfidence is not always good.

The Bangladesh captain said they have to respect Kuwait because they saw how Kuwait put India under pressure in the group stage. In the last practice today, they must discuss among themselves how to deal with Kuwait.

Bangladesh, who won the championship in 2003, earlier lost their opening game in Group B against Lebanon 2-0 but staged a brilliant fight back with a 3-1 win over Maldives before sealing a second-spot finish in the group with a 3-1 win against lowly Bhutan.

On the other hand, Kuwait, ranked 143 in FIFA ranking, opened their campaign with a 3-1 win over Nepal, crushed Pakistan 4-0 drubbing before drawing 1-1 with tournament favourites host India.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha