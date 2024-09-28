Bangladesh reach SAFF U-17 championship final



Bangladesh showed a spirited performance to beat Pakistan 8-7 on penalties in the semifinal of the SAFF U-17 Championship in Thimphu, Bhutan today.

Having done so, the youngsters of Bangladesh set up a final clash against defending champions India.

Bangladesh were 0-2 down initially but staged a great fight back to confirm the final berth.

They conceded first goal in the 32nd minute when Shahab Ahmed netted the goal with a header from Subhan Karim’s corner.

Pakistan then doubled the lead after the hour mark as Abdul Rehman found the net, leaving Bangladesh in a shocking state.

Substitute Mithu Chowdhury reduced the margin in the 74th minute and then Mohammad Manik took the game into penalties with another goal in the third minute of stoppage time.

However, drama unfolded as the first seven shots from each side were successful.

Goalkeeper Alif Rahman Imtiaz then came up as rescuer for Bangladesh as he made a brilliant save against Pakistan’s Abdul Ghani before Ashiqur Rahman converted Bangladesh’s eigh

th attempt to take the side into the final.

India crushed Nepal 4-2 in the first semifinal earlier in the day.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha