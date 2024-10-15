nepalnewsgazette

Nepal News Gazette

Wed. Oct 16th, 2024
Sports

Bangladesh U19 to play a home series against UAE


The UAE Under-19 will visit Bangladesh for a bilateral series this month, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced today.

The series includes one three-day and four one-day matches. The visiting team will arrive Bangladesh on October 17.

Two venues–Shaheed Kamruzzman Stadium (SKS), Rajshahi and Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium will host those matches.

The series will start with three-day game and will take place from October 20-22 at SKS, Rajshahi.

The SKS will also host the first two one-day games on October 25 and 27.

Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium will host the final two matches on October 30 and November 1.

The visitors are slated to leave Bangladesh on November 2.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha

Related Post

Sports

Tabith Awal submits nomination paper

Oct 15, 2024
Sports

Tarafder Ruhul Amin submits nomination paper

Oct 15, 2024
Sports

Footballer Afeida, Ripa pass HSC exam

Oct 15, 2024