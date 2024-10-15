Bangladesh U19 to play a home series against UAE



The UAE Under-19 will visit Bangladesh for a bilateral series this month, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced today.

The series includes one three-day and four one-day matches. The visiting team will arrive Bangladesh on October 17.

Two venues–Shaheed Kamruzzman Stadium (SKS), Rajshahi and Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium will host those matches.

The series will start with three-day game and will take place from October 20-22 at SKS, Rajshahi.

The SKS will also host the first two one-day games on October 25 and 27.

Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium will host the final two matches on October 30 and November 1.

The visitors are slated to leave Bangladesh on November 2.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha