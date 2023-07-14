General

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman has said relationship between Bangladesh and the United States (US) has improved due to bilateral meetings among senior officials of both friendly nations.

"There were some misunderstandings between Bangladesh and the United States. Sometimes misunderstandings arise among friends. The distance with the US has reduced," he said.

Salman said this while addressing journalists after a meeting with the US delegation led by its Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya at his Gulshan residence on Thursday night.

Salman said the meeting discussed boosting bilateral trade with the US, the upcoming general election, and labour rights situation in Bangladesh.

"They did not discuss the electoral system, interim government, or the caretaker government. They did not give any new conditions. They talked about making elections free and fair. We also talked about free fair and peaceful elections," he added.

He mentioned that the US delegation appreciated the peaceful rallies of the two parties on Wednesday and the role of the police during the events.

Meanwhile, at the meeting, Salman informed that Bangladesh called on the US to provide duty-free facilities to Bangladeshi readymade garment products made using cotton imported from the Western country.

The meeting also discussed increasing US investment in Bangladesh, he added.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam also spoke at the press conference.

Shahriar Alam said many people had hyped up the possibility of Uzra Zeya's visit increasing pressure on the government.

"It is part of their regular visit, not a special visit. They have not come here with a special agenda for the Bangladesh elections. They talked about universal human rights. ...seeking clarification on some specific issues," he added.

He said, "Many are waiting for something abnormal to happen. But I reiterate again, the election will be held under the rule of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, according to the constitution and the rules and decisions of the Election Commission."

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha