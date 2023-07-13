General

Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens Surendra Raj Acharya has said the ministry's capital expenditures have low with the construction of elderly and child homes not in progress.

He was responding to queries raised in today's meeting of the National Assembly on various headings related to his Ministry under the Appropriation Bill, 2080 BS. "There is a nature of spending a big share of the ministry's budget under the current expenditure. But failure to proceed a elderly home along with a hospital in Gothatar in Kathmandu and a child home in Dhakaltar in Tanahun district has resulted in low capital expenditures," he said.

So far, 536 pregnant women and new mothers have been rescued, he said, adding, "There is enough budget to continue this programme."

The project can be amended in the next fiscal year keeping in view its effectiveness, he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal