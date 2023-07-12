Key Issues, politics

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has expressed sorrow over the untimely demise of Sita Dahal, spouse of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

In a condolence message issued by party's General-Secretary and Spokesperson Dr Mukul Dhakal today, it is said the party is stunned by the news of untimely demise of Dahal.

"In this hour of mourning, the entire RSP family would like to pray for the eternal peace of the late Dahal and would like to extend heartfelt tributes to her. Also, we sincerely wish patience for the bereaved family member," read the condolence message.

Similarly, Party Chairperson Rabi Lamichhane, said that the news of Dahal's demise has shocked him and extended eternal peace for the departed soul and extended deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal