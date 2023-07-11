education, Science & Technology

Sudeep Rokaya of Gandaki Boarding School, Pokhara, Kaski won the '10th National Astronomy Olympiad, 2023' title towards senior category.

According to Chairperson of Nepal Astronomical Society, Suresh Bhattarai, Slesha Siwakoti of Creative Academy, Kirtipur, Kathmandu, bagged the first position towards junior category.

With the results of third and final round closed camp, the 10th National Astronomy Olympiad 2023 has concluded.

A total of 42 students selected from first and second round run in all seven provinces towards junior and senior category had participated. The closed camp was held on June 23-30 virtually this year.

The final assessment was held at South Western State College, Basundhara, Kathmandu on July 5. Opportunity would be provided to the student for his/her excellent performance in the camp to participate in different international astronomy Olympiads to be conducted this year.

Students from class 8-10 and students of grade 11 and 12 could participate towards junior category and senior category respectively in the programme.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal