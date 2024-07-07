Bangladesh will export rice instead of importing: Sadhan



Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder has said Bangladesh will export rice in future instead of importing.

“In the last two consecutive years, our government didn’t import rice and there is also no need of importing rice this year,” he said while

inaugurating a three-day Agriculture Technology Fair-2024 at Sapahar Upazila Parishad Hall room in Naogaon district today as the chief guest.

Terming the government’s agriculture incentive as a planned and time-fitting step, the minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina remained beside the farmers through providing incentives and subsidies to them.

He said the Prime Minister has been working relentlessly to transform agriculture into technology-friendly.

With Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Masud Hossain in the chair, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Upazila Chairman Shahjahan Hossain, Vice-chairmen Noimuddin and Fahima Khatun, Upazila Agriculture Officer Shapla Khatun and Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Borhan Uddin.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumde

r said use of technology in agriculture has been enhanced, contributing a lot to boost its production.

On the occasion, he distributed incentives for Aman paddy farming among 1,210 farmers together with handing over cheques of education sub-stipend and bicycles among students of ethnic minorities of Naogaon district.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha