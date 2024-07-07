5 electrocuted in Bogura Ratha Yatra



Five people were killed and several

others injured by electrocution during Ratha Yatra in Seujgari area in the district this afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Ranjit, Naresh, Atoshi, Alak and Sabita.

Confirming the matter to BSS, Bogura Sadar Police Station Officer-in Charge Md Shaihan Waliullah said the pathetic incident took place while the Ratha Yatra, started at the Iskcon temple in Seujgari, came into contact with an electric wire in Seujgari Amtala area in Bogura city, leaving many people critically injured.

Of the injured, four people died at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital while another succumbed to his injuries at Mohammad Ali Hospital in Bogura, he added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha