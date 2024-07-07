KOICA keen to give financial aid to create skilled BD workers



The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has proposed providing financial assistance of Taka 100 crore to build skilled workers in Bangladesh.

A delegation of KOICA paid a courtesy call on State Minister for Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury at his ministry’s conference room today.

Following the call on, Shofiqur disclosed the proposal of KOICA, a press release said.

“KOICA has proposed to provide financial assistance to modernize the Bangladesh-Korea Technical Training Center in Chattogram and build need-based skilled manpower. We like the proposal. Therefore, I have asked all concerned to work towards the implementation of their proposal quickly,” he said.

Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Khairul Alam, Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) Director General Saleh Ahmad Mozaffar and KOICA Country Director Taeyoung Kim were present, among others, on the occasion.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangs

