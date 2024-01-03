BCB advertises to recruit coaches

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) started looking for coaches in three positions, which feel vacant after the ICC Cricket World Cup. According to the advertisement, interested candidates are asked to submit resume by January 20 as the board wants to recruit the coaches before Tigers next International assignment in March. The BCB particularly advertised for performance analyst, batting coach, pace bowling and strength and condition coach for the Men's national team. After the World Cup, fast bowling coach Alan Donald and analyst Srinibasan Chandrashekharan stepped down from their post. Nick Lee served Bangladesh as its fitness coach till the New Zealand series while Mohsin Sheikh was appointed as analyst during the side's New Zealand tour. Mohsin was supposed to work on permanent basis if he can make impact, according to BCB officials. After the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 tournament, which is slated to start on January 19, Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka at home for a full bilateral series in March.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha