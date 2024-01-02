Ferdous Alam new BSTI DG

SM Ferdous Alam has joined the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institute (BSTI) as its new Director General (DG) (Grade-1). Earlier, he served as the Chairman of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC). SM Ferdous Alam graduated in 1988 from Bangladesh Agricultural University in Faculty of Agriculture. After completing his MSc in Horticulture in 1989, he joined BCS thirteenth batch's administration (cadre) and held important responsibilities in field administration in different sectors.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha