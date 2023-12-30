President, PM extend Tamu Lhosar greetings

Kathmandu: President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachana' have wished for happiness, peace and good health to all Nepali sisters and brothers at home and abroad on the occasion of Tamu Lhosar festival. In separate message of best wishes today on the occasion of Tamu Lhosar, the greatest festival of Gurung community, the President has wished that may this festival provide energy to all of us in making socially and economically prosperous country by promoting the aspirations of mutual trust and unity. President Paudel has expressed the confidence that this festival would help further strengthen our national unity by promoting goodwill, tolerance and brotherhood among all Nepalis in our multiethnic, multilingual and multicultural diverse society. The President also stated that the role of Gurung community is praiseworthy in promoting our tourism by protecting and promoting Nepal's cultural traditions. Likewise, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said that institut ionalizing the beauty of federal democratic republic along with internalizing the country's features and uniqueness was the common responsibility of all us. In a message of greetings on the occasion of Tamu Lhosar today, the PM stated that the country's unity, sovereignty, prosperity and national interests remain on the promotion of nationality and identity of communities. In his message, PM Prachanda has said that democracy, social justice, national unity, sovereignty, indivisibility, patriotism, unity, goodwill and tolerance have remained Nepal's national characteristics and identity and added that his government was always effortful to meet the national aspirations of prosperity by addressing the key challenges of the country. PM Dahal has expressed the confidence that the Tamu Lhosar festival would encourage all Nepalis to integrate in the national duty of maintaining social justice, good-governance and prosperity along with promoting national unity. Source: National News Agency Nepal