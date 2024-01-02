Contact Us

Train services resume on Netrokona route

Train services on Netrokona route have resumed after two hours as the railway authorities suspected that miscreants lifted hook of railway sleeper of 17 no. railway bridge at Purbadhola upazila in the district. Being informed, the railway officials and local administration took prompt measures for stopping rail services to avert train accident, according to officials of Netrokona railway. Purbodhola Railway station master Abdul Momen said, "We are suspecting that miscreants have lifted hooks of 14 railway sleepers . . . it is mysterious." While visiting the spot, UNO of Purbadholoa upazila Md Khibirul Ahsan said, "Primarily, it appears to be sabotage incidents. We will be confirmed after carrying out investigation."

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha

