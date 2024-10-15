BCB president reveals two reasons behind Hathurusingha’s suspension



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed pointed out two major reasons behind Chandika Hathurusingha’s suspension as head coach of the national team.

He said that Hathurusingha’s misconduct against a player during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India and an extended period of leave played an important role in issuing the suspension.

“He took leave for more than three months without any permission and it’s a misconduct,” Faruque said here today while announcing BCB’s decision to suspend Hathurusingha.

“There are some rules which everyone has to oblige but Hathurusingha didn’t do that.”

He continued saying: “Specifically there are two reasons—assaulting a national player and taking more leaves than allowed. All those are misconduct and it has nothing to do with the national team’s performance.”

BCB gave Hathurusingha 48 hours to reply the show-cause notice. West Indies Phil Simmons, however, was named as his replacement as he will act as interim coach till the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Source

: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha