BCRS for taking immediate action against human rights violation

Speakers at a seminar today demanded immediate action against those involved in human rights violation, alleging that general people are being deprived of their rights due to some corrupt persons.

‘People of the country are being deprived of their rights as they face harassment in getting services from government and non-government institutions due to some corrupt persons,’ said the speakers at the seminar held at the Jatiya Press Club.

Bangladesh Civil Rights Society (BCRS) organized the seminar on ‘The role of reforms in establishing human rights marking its 15th founding anniversary. BCRS distributed some wheelchairs and sewing machines among helpless people.

Beside, the BCRS also honored some people for their contribution in different fields in the country.

National Human Rights Commission Chairman Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed addressed the seminar as chief guest, former president of Jatiya Press Club Shawkat Mahmud, adviser of BCRS Md Afjal Hossain, Colonel (Retd) Abdul Haque, president of Bangladesh SM

E Forum Sardar Shams Al Mamun, among others, spoke on the occasion.

BCRS Chairman Zakir Hossain chaired the seminar.Daily Inqilab Assistant editor Kamrul Hassan Darpan presented the keynote paper in the seminar.

Kamal Uddin Ahmed said people of the country fought for the country’s independence to establish their rights. But they were deprived of their rights again and again because of some corrupt people, he added.

Some corrupt people looted the country’s money during the tenure of previous government, he said and urged the authorities concerned to take action them.

Shawkat Mahmud said human rights are needed for all people to establish justice for all.

He said the first work of the interim government is to reform the country.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha