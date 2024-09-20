BCWA wants corruption free government

Speakers at the discussion here today said they do not want to see black money holders, terrorists and money launderers in the next elected government.

‘We want a people-friendly government to be devoted to nourish culture,’ they said at a round table organized by Bangladesh Cultural Workers Association (BCWA) at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).

BNP Standing Committee Member Begum Selima Rahman, Nagarik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna , Chief Coordinator of Gonasanghati Andolon Zonayed Saki, Bangladesh Labour Party chairman Dr Mostafizur Rahman Iran, BNP Executive Committee Member Bilkis Islam, Actor Abdul Halim Aziz and Dancer Nilufar Wahid Papri, spoke on the occasion, among others.

Acting President of the organization Hasanuzzaman presided over the discussion and its General Secretary Khandaker Shah Alam conducted it.

Selima Rahman said the ousted Awami League government established partisan policy in every sector including cultural arena. They implicated BNP leaders and workers in false cases to de

stroy the party, but failed.

She urged the Interim Government to reform every sector of the country and take initiative against corrupt persons.

Mahmudur Rahman Manna demanded the government of building a new Bangladesh as the student movement has created the opportunity. A patriotic leader can only develop the country. Those who want to make their own fortune can do nothing for the nation,’ he said.

Zonayed Saki urged the Interim government to take proper action against wrongdoers quickly. He also urged the present government to make national unity.

The government must ensure safety and security of every citizen, he said calling for massive reform in every sector.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha