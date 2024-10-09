BFF election: candidates collect nomination paper on first day

The aspiring candidates bought nomination papers on

first day of the distribution for the upcoming election for Bangladesh

Football Federation (BFF).

On the first day of the distribution of nomination paper, the candidates have

bought one nomination paper for senior vice president, four nomination papers

for the post of vice presidents and twenty nomination papers for the post of

executive members.

Among the big posts, incumbent BFF vice president Imrul Hasan bought the

nomination paper for the post of senior vice president along with former

national footballer Iqbal Hossain, K sports proprietor Fahad Karim, Naser

Shahriar Jahedi and Sabbir Ahmed Aref who bought nomination papers for the

post of vice president. Iqbal Hossain also collected nomination paper for the

post of member.

Several members of the current committee have bought nomination papers for

the post of members. They are Haji Tipu Sultan, Mahfuza Akter Kiron, Zakir

Hossain Chowdhury, Amer Khan and Satyajit Das Rupu.

Former member

Amirul Islam Babu among the old ones has collected nomination

paper for the post of member this time. Sirajganj’s Kamrul Hasan Hilton,

Patuakhali’s Aminul Haque Mamun also collected their nomination forms for the

post of member.

Besides, Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Imtiaz Hamid Sobuj, Mohammad Aklas Uddin,

Bijon Borua, Mahmuda Khatun, Manosh Chandra Das, ABM Monjurul Alom Dulal,

Tasmiya Rezwana, Shakhawat Hossain Bhuiyan, Golam Gaus and Yakub Ali

collected form for the post of member on the first day of distribution of

nomination paper.

Among the new faces of BFF election, former star footballer Golam Ghaus

commenting about the reason for participating in the BFF election said: “I

was not a councilor in the last election. This time I have elected as a

councilor and want to take the country’s football ahead.”

Candidates for the president, senior vice president, vice president and

members will have to pay Taka one lakh, Taka seventy five thousands, Taka

fifty thousand and Taka twenty five thousands

respectively.

The BFF secretariat and BFF general secretary have been given the job to

distribute nomination papers and receive the nomination papers.

The nomination paper for the BFF election will go on sell till October 12 at

5 pm.

A total of 133 councilors will cast their voting right to elect a 21-member

BFF executive committee — president, senior vice president, four vice

presidents and fifteen executive members — for much-hyped October 26 polls.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha