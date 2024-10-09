BFF election: candidates collect nomination paper on first day

The aspiring candidates bought nomination papers on
first day of the distribution for the upcoming election for Bangladesh
Football Federation (BFF).
On the first day of the distribution of nomination paper, the candidates have
bought one nomination paper for senior vice president, four nomination papers
for the post of vice presidents and twenty nomination papers for the post of
executive members.
Among the big posts, incumbent BFF vice president Imrul Hasan bought the
nomination paper for the post of senior vice president along with former
national footballer Iqbal Hossain, K sports proprietor Fahad Karim, Naser
Shahriar Jahedi and Sabbir Ahmed Aref who bought nomination papers for the
post of vice president. Iqbal Hossain also collected nomination paper for the
post of member.
Several members of the current committee have bought nomination papers for
the post of members. They are Haji Tipu Sultan, Mahfuza Akter Kiron, Zakir
Hossain Chowdhury, Amer Khan and Satyajit Das Rupu.
Former member
Amirul Islam Babu among the old ones has collected nomination
paper for the post of member this time. Sirajganj’s Kamrul Hasan Hilton,
Patuakhali’s Aminul Haque Mamun also collected their nomination forms for the
post of member.
Besides, Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Imtiaz Hamid Sobuj, Mohammad Aklas Uddin,
Bijon Borua, Mahmuda Khatun, Manosh Chandra Das, ABM Monjurul Alom Dulal,
Tasmiya Rezwana, Shakhawat Hossain Bhuiyan, Golam Gaus and Yakub Ali
collected form for the post of member on the first day of distribution of
nomination paper.
Among the new faces of BFF election, former star footballer Golam Ghaus
commenting about the reason for participating in the BFF election said: “I
was not a councilor in the last election. This time I have elected as a
councilor and want to take the country’s football ahead.”
Candidates for the president, senior vice president, vice president and
members will have to pay Taka one lakh, Taka seventy five thousands, Taka
fifty thousand and Taka twenty five thousands
respectively.
The BFF secretariat and BFF general secretary have been given the job to
distribute nomination papers and receive the nomination papers.
The nomination paper for the BFF election will go on sell till October 12 at
5 pm.
A total of 133 councilors will cast their voting right to elect a 21-member
BFF executive committee — president, senior vice president, four vice
presidents and fifteen executive members — for much-hyped October 26 polls.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha