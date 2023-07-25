General

BFUJ-Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) leaders have demanded immediate arrest of rest of accused in the case filed over the killing of journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim.

They made the demand at a rally held on the Jatiya Press Club premises today with BFUJ President Omar Faruque in the chair, said a press release.

BFUJ's former President Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul, incumbent Secretary General Dip Azad, DUJ President Sohel Haider Chowdhury, General Secretary Akter Hossain, BFUJ Treasurer Khairuzzaman Kamal, journalists' leader Quddus Afrad, Jakaria Kajal, Manik Lal Ghosh, Khairul Alam and slain journalist Nadim's daughter Rabbilatul Jannat spoke on the occasion.

The journalist leaders said five accused have been arrested among 23. Besides, patrons of the killing are yet to be brought to justice, they added.

BFUJ President Omar Faruque demanded the trail should be carried out in speedy trial tribunal. The behind the scene perpetrators who patronized the killing should be brought to justice, he added.

He urged all journalist organizations across the country to hold rallies on July 31 in protest against the killing of journalist Nadim.

Later, the journalist leaders handed over a memorandum to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

Nadim's daughter explained all incidents connected with the Nadim killing to the home minister during this time.

Journalist Nadim was killed in Bokshiganj upazila in Jamalpur district on June 15 last.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha