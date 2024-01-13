BGMEA, Helen Keller to collaborate on providing eye health services to garment workers

DHAKA, The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has been making committed efforts to improving the well-being of the garment workers in Bangladesh. The BGMEA is also prioritizing the health and well-being of workers as essential for the growth, reputation, and long-term sustainability of the RMG industry. As part of the ongoing efforts, BGMEA has partnered with Helen Keller, a global organization dedicated to preventing blindness and promoting eye health, to provide comprehensive eye care services to garment workers, said a press release. In an inception workshop held at BGMEA Complex today, the representatives of BGMEA and Helen Keller expressed their commitment to implement the eye care initiative. The focus of this partnership is on providing primary eye care services, including basic eye examinations, prescriptionglasses, and referrals for more complex eye disorders. Speaking at the meeting, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan lauded the collaboration, emphasizing its potential to significantly enhance the eye health of garment workers. He stated, "Providing eye care services to garment workers is not only a matter of ensuring their physical well-being but also contributes to workplace productivity, safety, and overall job satisfaction." Hasina Akhter, country director, Helen Keller International, Bangladesh, highlighted the importance of the eye care initiative, underscoring how improved vision and eye health directly contribute to increased productivity and better quality of work. Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, vice president, BGMEA; Neela Hosna Ara, director in charge of health projects at BGMEA; Sheikh H.M. Mustafiz, chairman, standing committee on sustainability, BGMEA; and Wasim Zakariah, chairman, standing committee, SDGs, BGMEA were present at the meeting. The meeting was also attended by Prof Ava Hossain, director, OSB Hospital; Prof Dipak Nag, secretary general, OSB; Dr. Munir Ahmed, country director, Orbis International; Amrita Rejina Rozario, country director, Sightsavers; Misha Mehjabeen, country director, Vision Spring; Saiqa Siraj, country director, Nutrition International; Dr. Rudaba Khondker, country director, GAIN; Prof Nahid Ferdousi, founder, KHEA Foundation; and Dr. Afsana Habib Sheuly, head of nutrition and health, Hellen Keller. Earlier, Helen Keller and BGMEA signed a MoU to provide eye care services to garment workers. Under this initiative, clinicians at five BGMEA-affiliated health facilities will receive training, equipping them with the necessary tools to provide effective eye care services. An essential aspect of this collaboration is the assessment of the impact of improved eye health on workers' productivity.

Soucre: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha