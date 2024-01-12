PM, new cabinet members pay homage to Bangabandhu

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her new cabinet colleagues today paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a day after taking oath to form the government for a record fifth term and fourth in a row. Sheikh Hasina first paid tributes to Bangabandhu as the Prime Minister by placing a wreath at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi here at 9:59am. Along with her new cabinet colleagues, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also placed another wreath at Bangabandhu's portrait. After placing the wreath, they stood there in solemn silence a while to show due respect to the Architect of independent Bangladesh. Bangabandhu's younger daughter and Prime Minister's younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present at that time. Later, the prime minister and her new cabinet colleagues started their journey for National Memorial at Savar to pay tributes to the Liberation War martyrs. Sheikh Hasina took oath as the prime minister for the fifth time, four days after the Awami League se cured a landslide victory in the 12th parliamentary election held on January 7, 2024, bagging 222 parliamentary seats out of 298. President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office and oath of secrecy to Sheikh Hasina and her new ministers at Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban at 7.06pm on Thursday. Her council of ministers included 25 ministers and 11 state ministers. Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha