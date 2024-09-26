Bhutanese Minister calls on Minister Yadav



Bhutanese Minister for Energy and Natural Resources of Bhutan, Lyonpo Jem Tshering, on Thursday called on Minister for Water Supplies Pradeep Yadav.

The Bhutanese Minister who is currently in Nepal to participate in the second Hindu Kush Himalaya Ministerial Summit organized by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development met Minister Yadav at the latter’s office in Singh Durbar.

During the meeting, Minister Yadav said that Nepal and Bhutan have been enjoying age-old socio-cultural relations and there are several possibilities of cooperation on the common issues of landlocked Himalayan geography, development challenges and climate change.

He said, “Both countries can benefit by exchanging effective experience and technology in the field of water treatment and sewage management.” He underlined the need for cooperation between Nepal and Bhutan to conduct a joint programme to monitor water quality and assess river pollution.

In response, the Bhutanese Minister viewed trade between Nepal and B

hutan could be ensured straightly. Minister Tshering sought convenience for Bhutanese tourists to visit Nepal’s religious sites.

