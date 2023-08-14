General

Eighteen more people have lodged their application at the police in relation to the fake Bhutanese refugees scam.

Police have received three separate complaints from 18 victims on charge of forgery worth Rs 18.59 million, the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office of Nepal Police said.

Prior to this, a total of 115 individuals had lodged their complaints at the police.

Superintendent of Police at the Office, Rabindra Regmi, said that s18 victims from Lamjung, Sunsari, Sindhupalchowk, Gorkha, Lalitpur, Chitwan, Kathmandu and other districts have lodged their complaints stating that Sanu Bhandari, Keshav Dulal and others cheated them promising to send to the United States as the Bhutanese refugees.

Those arrested in this connection are former Deputy Prime Minister Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, former home minister Balkrishna Khand, former home secretary Tek Narayan Pandey, security advisor to former home minister, Dr Indrajeet Rai and others. Similarly, others arrested ones in connection to the scam were refugee leader Teknath Rijal, Chairperson of Nepal Haj Committee, Samsher Minya, former lawmaker Angtawa Sherpa, personal secretary of then home minister, Narendra KC, son of former Deputy Prime Minister Rayamajhi, Sandip Rayamajhi, Keshav Dulal, Sanu Bhandari, Sandesh Sharma, Sagar Rai, Tanka Gurung, Govinda Chaudhary and Ram Sharan KC among others.

Most of them are in police custody for further investigation.

However, Pratik, son of former home minister Ram Bahadur Thapa, and Niraj, son of Indrajeet Rai, have been absconding.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal