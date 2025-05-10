Bijukchhe Dismisses Possibility of Monarchy Restoration, Urges Focus on People’s Welfare



Kathmandu: Chairman of the Nepal Worker Peasants Party, Narayanman Bijukchhe, has dismissed the possibility of restoring the authoritarian monarchy, asserting that it was overthrown through the significant efforts of the citizens.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Bijukchhe made these remarks during a news conference organized by the party’s Koshi Province Committee. He expressed confidence that the former king, who is also involved in business, would not be reinstated by the populace, emphasizing that monarchies tend to be totalitarian across many nations.





Bijukchhe also called on current ruling parties to focus on improving people’s living standards, as promised in their election manifestos. He urged them to deliver on their commitments to enhance citizens’ livelihoods.





Additionally, Bijukchhe criticized the government’s policy and program document for the upcoming fiscal year, arguing that it falls short of revitalizing the nation’s economy.

