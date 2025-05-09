Huawei Nepal Invites Applications for Seeds for the Future 2025 CSR Program



Kathmandu: Huawei Nepal has opened applications for its global flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, ‘Seeds for the Future 2025’, specifically for Nepali students. The initiative is targeted at cultivating digital talent among undergraduate students of Information Technology across Nepalese colleges and universities.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the programme is themed ‘Building a Fully Connected, Intelligent World by Cultivating Digital Talent’ and is open for applications from May 8 to May 25. Huawei Nepal has stated that the programme is designed for undergraduate students interested in innovation, digitalization, sustainability, entrepreneurship, and cultural exchange.

The initiative aims to produce skilled individuals capable of contributing to society through innovation and entrepreneurship using advanced information technology. This marks the sixth edition of the programme in Nepal, with 150 Nepali students having participated since its inception in 2019.

Applicants w

ill undergo a multi-stage evaluation process conducted by a panel of judges. The top-performing students will have the opportunity to travel to China for advanced training sessions and to participate in regional competitions. According to Huawei Nepal, participants will also gain exposure to the latest developments in Artificial Intelligence, 5G, Green Tech, and other emerging digital technologies.