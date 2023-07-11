business, Trading

Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Ramesh Rijal has presented the 'Power Trade Bill, 2080' in the National Assembly today.

Tabling the Bill in the meeting of the upper house of the Federal Parliament, Minister Rijal said the Bill was expedient for operating small and medium-scale industries using electrical power.

National Assembly Chair Ganesh Prasad Timilsina informed the meeting before this that no notice of opposition to the Bill has been received so far.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal