Billion 10 Communications Ltd, EB Solutions Ltd. sign six agreements in China



During Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s official visit to China, Billion 10 Communications Limited and its sister concern EB Solutions Limited signed six agreements, securing an investment of $280 million into Bangladesh.

These investments will target sectors such as electric vehicles and renewable energy, strengthening economic ties between Bangladesh and China.

In presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Rafiur Rahman Khan Yousufzai Sunny, Managing Director of both companies, signed the agreements with several leading Chinese business groups, said a press release.

These collaborations include the manufacturing of electric vehicles with CHTC (HengYang) Intelligent EV Co., Ltd., and the establishment of a solar park in Sylhet with Ningbo SunEast Solar Co., Ltd.

Other notable agreements involve investments in the renewable energy sector with HeSheng (Hoshine) Silicon Industry Co., Ltd. and in the waste lubricant oil refining industry with Zhongke Guorui (Zhuhai) New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

EB Solutio

ns Limited will partner with Hongji Intelligent Transport Co., Ltd. on the Dhaka City Mobike Project and with Ningbo Sharing New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. on smart cold chain logistics solutions.

Rafiur Rahman Khan Yousufzai Sunny said, “Our companies have secured several joint investment agreements with esteemed Chinese companies. This achievement is significant, and we believe these projects will benefit both economies and contribute to resource development.”

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha