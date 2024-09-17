Biofortified zinc lentil variety being promoted in Rajshahi

A high-yielding, biofortified zinc and iron-

enriched lentil variety ‘BARI Masur- 8’ is being promoted in the region,

including its vast Barind tract, to meet up the gradually mounting demands of

pulse.

The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) and Global Alliance for

Improved Nutrition (GAIN), a Swiss-based foundation, are working to promote

the lentil variety through financial and technical support.

BARI and Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) are also

working to expedite the field level activities related to expanding this

lentil variety.

DAE Additional Director Mahmudul Faruque said the variety is a biofortified

enriched in zinc and iron and its production and consumption will eradicate

the deficiency of zinc and iron, which is a very essential micronutrient for

the human body.

Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) developed the variety that

contains 27.8 percent protein, he added.

Sharing her field level experience Umme Salma, Deputy Director of DAE, sa

id

there is no need of applying chemical nitrogen fertilizers. Excess stored

nitrogen is supplied to the next crop, she added.

Dr Monir Uddin, Agronomist and Consultant of GAIN Bangladesh, told BSS that

zinc is one of the most important micronutrients and essential to maintain

physical health because the body has no special zinc storage system.

If there is zinc deficiency in the mother’s body, the baby’s development is

disrupted and the baby is born with various complications, he said.

Dr Monir said zinc deficiency causes stunted or stunted growth in humans,

especially children. Lack of zinc impairs or hinders the child’s intellectual

development.

He, however, said lentils are rich in protein and it helps build and maintain

muscles, bones, and skin together with maintaining brain health, improving

cholesterol levels, regulating blood sugar levels, fiber and helps digestion.

Dr Ashek Mahfuz said GAIN’s mission is to advance nutrition outcomes by

improving consumption of nutritious and safe food

for all, especially the

most vulnerable group.

Dr Ashek Mahfuz said the country produces 2.06 lakh metric tons of lentils

against the demand of 6.4 lakh tons at present.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha