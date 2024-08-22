bKash stands beside injured students in movement

The Bangladesh Army has taken initiatives to provide emergency and advanced medical care to the students who were injured in the anti-discriminatory student movement.

Country’s leading mobile financial service bKash has handed over a financial assistance of Taka 2 million to Bangladesh Army to ensure better treatment of the injured students.

bKash’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kamal Quadir handed over the assistance at the Army Chief’s office in the Army Headquarters yesterday, said a press release today.

bKash’s Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer Major Gen (retd) Sheikh Md Monirul Islam was also present on the occasion.

Many of the injured students admitted to various hospitals across the country require advanced treatment.

In this regard, the Army has requested the students who need urgent medical care to contact the nearest Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha