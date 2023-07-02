Trading

Nagad, the mobile financial service (MFS) arm of

the Bangladesh Post Office, will select BMW winner through its customers'

highest number of votes while 71 people have been shortlisted.

Now, the Nagad customer from anywhere in Bangladesh can vote for any of the

71 selected people for the BMW car, a press release said here today.

The person getting the highest number of votes will win the car, it added.

Nagad's BMW campaign is now the talk of the town with several crores of

people having joined it with much enthusiasm through merchant payments or

mobile recharge.

By means of random selection in phases using "Bangla AI", 71 people have got

themselves into the final list at the end of the three-month campaign, the

release repeated.

The person securing the highest number of Nagad customers' votes will get the

much-awaited BMW car worth BDT one crore. The final list contains at least

one person from each of the 64 districts in the country.

The mega campaign was started in the last week of March and ended on June 30,

which was earned a massive response from people across the country.

To vote one's chosen person, a Nagad customer needs to make a log-in into his

or her Nagad app, tap "Ke Jitbe BMW" icon, then will find a shortlist of

candidates.

Voting will remain open from July 1 to July 10.

Talking about the BMW winner selection process, Chief Marketing Officer of

Nagad Limited Sadat Adnan Ahmad said, "We have got a great response to our

BMW campaign. That's why we ourselves have not gone for selecting the

ultimate winner, rather we have now left it to our crores of customers to

choose from the 71 shortlisted candidates."

Under the mega payment campaign, Nagad handed over several Sedan cars, nearly

500 motorbikes and refrigerators, smart televisions, mobiles, smartwatches,

headphones and many more to winners.

They received such exciting gifts from their favourite celebrities, such as

Bangladesh National Cricket Team's ODI captain Tamim Iqbal Khan and

television stars -- Nusrat Faria, Mishu Sabbir, Ziaul Hoque Polash and Parsa

Evana.

Besides, Nagad gave prizes to many winners by going to their homes.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha