General

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today said that BNP-Jamaat has drawn up sabotage plan in the mourning month of August in Bangalee’s life.

"Delawar Hossain Sayedee, a major 1971 war crimes convict and fundamentalist Jamaat-e-Islami leader, died naturally yesterday.

“Since last night, there has been an attempt to create chaos centering it. This is part of BNP-Jamaat's plan of sabotage acts and mayhem across the country throughout the month of August," he added.

The minister was speaking at a discussion organized by the Department of Films and Publications (DFP) in city's Kakrail area as the chief guest marking the National Mourning Day.

Mentioning that with the advent of the month of August, the anti-liberation forces and militant groups became active, Dr Hasan said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was brutally killed on August 15, 1975 while the grenade attack was carried out to kill Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina on August 21, 2004.

The countrywide simultaneous bomb blasts were carried out at 500 places on August 17, he said, adding that out of 64 districts, bombs were blasted in 63 districts.

Describing the month of August as the painful month in Bangalee's life, the information minister said that the greatest Bangalee of all times and the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was killed in this month of

August.

"In this month of August, Rabindranath Tagore and National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam passed away," he added.

Khudiram Bose also sacrificed his life in the month of August, he continued.

He urged everyone to work together to take the country forward thwarting all ill activities of anti-liberation forces.

With Director General of DFP S M Golam Kibria in the chair, the discussion was also addressed, among others, by Director General (DG) of Bangladesh Television (BTV) Jahangir Alam and Principal Information Officer (PIO) Md Shahenur Mia.

Earlier, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting today paid glowing tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, marking his 48th martyrdom anniversary and the National Mourning Day.

Led by Information and Broadcasting Secretary Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker, the ministry's officials paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation by placing a wreath at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 area