BNP meeting held after 16 yrs in Rajshahi

Local units of Bangladesh Nationalists Party (BNP) and its front organizations today held a meeting in the divisional city Rajshahi after a long 16 years .

As part of the party’s central programme, the party held the divisional meeting at city’s Alupatty crossing to mark the world democracy day this afternoon.

Large number of leaders and workers from all eight districts of the division joined the meeting.

BNP Vice-chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu addressed the meeting as chief guest and said democracy will return back to the country fully when the voters can cast their votes to his or her own chosen candidate.

He asked the leaders and activists not to do anything that will affect the party. Quoting the Tarique Rahman’s order he said if any party leader and worker were found guilty of wrongdoing he or she will be handed over to police.

Criticizing the Awami League the BNP central leader said two Bangabandhu’s daughters Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehena diminished the country through corruption. Awami League has n

ow become an orphan party as none of their party leaders and workers could not be found since the fall of their regime.

With city BNP convener Advocate Ershad Ali, the meeting was addressed by the central and local leaders, including divisional organizing secretary Advocate Shahin Shawkat.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha