BNP to write to CA for withdrawing false cases

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will write a letter to the Chief Advisor Dr Muhammad Yunus in the next week calling upon him to withdraw all the false and fabricated cases , filed against the party in the last 18 years.

The decision came from the party’s standing committee meeting held today at BNP Chairperson’s political office at Gulshan, chaired by its Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman.

The party also decided to prepare a list of cases filed against the party leaders and activists across the country in the last 18 years-two years of caretaker government and 16 years of Awami League regime.

In the meeting, a committee was also formed with BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury as convener and Abdul Awal Mintoo as member secretary to monitor and contact with the investors and business representatives.

At the beginning of the meeting, party secretary general informed the forum about the progress of implications of decisions taken earlier by the standing committee.

Discussion also took

place in the meeting on reforming public administration, election commission, public service commission and anti-corruption Commission.

The commissions formed on the institutions have been requested to take necessary measures immediately for reformation.

BNP standing committee member Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Barrister Muhammad Jamiruddin Sircar, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam khan, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Sahahuddin Ahmed, Begum Selima Rahman, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, Major (rtd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed and professor Dr AZM Zahid Hossain attended the meeting.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha