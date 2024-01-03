BNP turns into a terrorist party: Nanak

Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak today said BNP has turned into a terrorist party as they are killing people in the name of movement. "BNP has become isolated from the people through boycotting the parliamentary election," he made the comments before starting his election campaign at Rayer Bazar in the city. Nanak, also nominated by Awami League for contesting in the general election slated for January 7, said, "People are in festive mood over the parliamentary polls". Like 13 constituency of Dhaka, he said the election campaign has gained momentum in all the constituencies across the country. Candidates and their supporters are visiting door to door and holding street meetings, Nanak said, adding posters of different candidates have covered all the areas bringing a festive look. All the election rallies of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have turned into human sea meaning the parliamentary polls will be held on January 7 with festivity and enthusiasm through spontaneous participation of people, Nanak added. President of Dhaka North unit of Awami League Sheikh Bazlur Rahman, leaders and activists of the party joined the election campaign.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha