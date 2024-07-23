Border-related issues will be resolved through diplomatic channel: PM Oli



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said an understanding has been made in the meetings held between the Prime Ministers of Nepal and India during the high-level visits that the issues related to the border would be resolved through the established diplomatic mechanisms.

Responding to the lawmakers’ queries during the ‘Direct Question Hour with the Prime Minister’ in the House of Representatives today, PM Oli reiterated that the Federal Parliament, the Government of Nepal and all Nepalis were clear and determined regarding Nepal’s international border.

“The new political map of Nepal has been adopted through the second amendment to the Constitution on June 18, 2020 and it has been included in the Schedule 3 of the Constitution. There is an unprecedented national consensus amongst us regarding the topic of border. The Government of Nepal is clear and steadfast on the fact that all the territories including Limpiyadhura, Kalapani, Lipulek and others east of the Kali (Mahakali) River belonged to Nepal

as per the Sugauli Treaty, 1816,” PM Oli asserted.

He stated that discussions were held on the border-related topic even in the Seventh Meeting of the Foreign Minister-level Nepal-India Joint Commission held on January 4, 2024 and commitments had been made in that meeting to conclude the works on the remaining sections of the Nepal-India border.

The PM informed the House that the Nepal-India Border Working Group has been continuously carrying out technical works like construction, restoration and repair of the border pillars on the Nepal-India border as well as preparing the details of the non-man’s land and ‘cross-holding’ on the border. He added that initiatives are being made to resume the meeting of the Joint Working Group at the convenience of both sides.

PM Oli reiterated on the occasion that it has been the consistent stance and commitment of the Government of Nepal to resolve the border issues through talks and diplomatic channels with the Government of India and on the basis of the Sugauli Treaty

, various maps, historical facts and evidence. “I want to make it clear here that we will make active initiation accordingly,” he said.

The Prime Minister shared on the occasion that a company of the Armed Police Force Nepal has been set up at Chhangru of Darchula, and five more BOPs towards India and one BOP towards China have been established as well.

Describing corruption as the major hurdle on establishing good-governance and the development construction in the country, he said elimination of corruption is the present government’s major priority.

“The government adopts all possible measures for banishing corruption. What I want to make clear on the questions raised by MPs on the gold smuggling scandal, cooperative fraud scam, the fake Bhutanese refugees scam and other such topics is that the government is committed to uphold good governance and protect the national interests by controlling corruption as per the aspirations of the people,” he said.

Expressing the determination to bring to justice the

culprits whoever they might be, PM Oli said many topics related to these scandals are under consideration of the judicial bodies and justice would be dispensed accordingly.

Source: National News Agency Nepal