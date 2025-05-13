BP Highway Reopens After 16-Hour Closure Due to Flood Damage



Kavrepalanchok: The BP Highway, which was closed for traffic due to a flood-induced disruption, has been reopened after 16 hours. The closure occurred when the Roshi River’s floodwaters washed away a diversion on the highway at Mamti, Roshi Rural Municipality-12 of Kavrepalanchok on Monday.





According to National News Agency Nepal, two-way vehicular traffic resumed this afternoon following the repair of the damaged diversion. Deputy Superintendent of Police Min Bahadur Ghale confirmed the reopening.





The highway had been blocked since Monday night after the Roshi River’s flood. The road’s reopening was made possible through the efforts of the police and local residents, initiated by the Road Division Office Bhaktapur. Chandra Bahadur Lama, an employee at the Road Division Office, Bhaktapur, provided details on the collaborative effort to restore traffic flow.





The Roshi River had previously caused damage to various sections of the BP Highway during floods from September 26 to 28 last year, prompting the Road Division Office to establish temporary diversions along the riverside to maintain traffic operations.

