BRAC University Unit President of Banned BCL Arrested for Alleged Murder Involvement



Dhaka: Badda police have arrested Md Ibrahim Ansari Apuro, the President of the banned Chhatra League of BRAC University’s unit, in Basundhara Residential Area of the capital. The arrest took place last night in connection with the alleged involvement in the killing of Tawfiqul Islam Bhuiyan.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Apurbo was apprehended by a team from Badda police for his suspected role in the murder of Tawfiqul Islam Bhuiyan, aged 43. The victim was shot dead on Pragati Sarani, located on the west side of BRAC University, during an anti-discrimination students’ movement on July 19.





Muhammad Talebur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Media and Public Relations for the DMP, informed BSS that the arrest was made following a tip-off received by the police. The Badda police, through intelligence gathering and technology, confirmed Apurbo’s involvement in the incident, as shared by the DC.





The case regarding Tawfiq’s murder was officially registered by his wife, Ismot Jahan Elora, on July 28 at the Badda police station. Following his arrest, Apurbo was presented in court for legal proceedings.

