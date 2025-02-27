British Army Chief Commends Nepali Army’s Professionalism and Commitment



London: Chief of British Army, Roly Walker, has hailed Nepali Army. During a programme the Nepali Embassy in London organized on the occasion of the 262nd Nepali Army Day on Wednesday, the Chief Guest at the programme expressed happiness over the sustainable ties between the Nepali and the British Armies. He appreciated the commitment, honesty and professionalism shown by the Nepali Army.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the British General expressed his pleasure in attending the 262nd Establishment Day of the Nepali Army. He acknowledged the pride associated with the Nepali Army’s participation in the United Nations peacekeeping missions and committed that the British Army would extend additional support to the Nepali Army in the future. Furthermore, he praised the contribution made by the Brigade of Gurkhas in Britain.





On the occasion, Nepali Ambassador to Britain, Dr. Chandra Kumar Ghimire, highlighted the long and glorious history of the Nepali Army. He emphasized its significant role in protecting sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interest. The Ambassador also extended gratitude to the British government for its continuous support to the Nepali Army.





Military attach© Colonel Anup Shah also reaffirmed the Nepali Army’s adherence to professional integrity. An audio-visual presentation showcased the Nepali Army’s activities and missions related to peace establishment, wildlife preservation, and rescue and rehabilitation efforts following natural disasters.

