Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak Commits to Enhanced Post-Quake Reconstruction Efforts



Singha Durbar: Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak has announced that post-quake reconstruction efforts have been intensified across affected regions. During the 29th meeting of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Executive Committee held in Singha Durbar today, Minister Lekhak highlighted that reconstruction activities in Jajarkot, Doti, and Bajhang are progressing rapidly after comprehensive loss assessments.





According to National News Agency Nepal, preparations are underway to establish an implementation unit for the Reconstruction and Restoration Project in these three districts. The initiative comes in response to the earthquakes that struck Doti on November 9, 2022, Bajhang on October 3, 2023, and Jajarkot on November 3, 2023.





Over the past six months, the focus has been on thoroughly assessing the extent of damages, formulating criteria for rebuilding private homes, and drafting necessary regulations alongside budget management strategies, as stated by the Minister. The Ministry has now developed an action plan aimed at executing the reconstruction efforts more effectively.

